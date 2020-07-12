Christina Perri reveals she's pregnant after a recent miscarriage: Our rainbow baby is coming in January

After suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage just 6 months ago, Christina Perri has revealed she is expecting a baby with husband Paul Costabile.

Christina Perri has some special news in store for fans. The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal she's pregnant and expecting baby number two with husband, Paul Costabile. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, share a two-year-old daughter, Carmella Stanley Costabile. "Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! our rainbow baby is coming in january," the songstress captioned her Instagram post, alongside a series of photos of her little munchkin at the beach.

"Surprise !! Our little fam is growing," Paul wrote on his Instagram page, with an adorable pic of his daughter looking shocked over the baby news. "New bambino/bambina coming January." Christina's heartwarming pregnancy news comes nearly six months after she confessed she suffered a miscarriage.

Back in January, the singer-songwriter opened up and shared her story on social media. "Today I had a miscarriage," she began her message at the time. The "A Thousand Years" hitmaker revealed that the baby was merely 11 weeks old at the time. "We are shocked & completely heartbroken. We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame," she said.

"I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you," she expressed. Although she was heartbroken, the 33-year-old songstress said she wasn't given up trying. "I am so sad but not discouraged," she explained. "When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost," she said.

Congratulations to the couple!

