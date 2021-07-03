Christina Perri shares heartbreaking update after losing baby in 2020; Talks about living with grief

Christina Perri recently shared an update with fans on how she’s doing in the wake of her heartbreaking baby loss in November 2020. Scroll down to see what she said.

Singer Christina Perri recently took to Instagram Stories and shared an update with fans, months after losing her baby daughter late last year. In the emotional story, Perri, 34, opened up about her grieving process following a pregnancy loss. Sharing a photo of herself by the ocean, Perri wrote: “When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again… and for lots of months I didn’t,” Christina writes. “But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right alongside the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards.”

She continued, “It was so challenging and exhausting, but I can’t share enough about the power of inner work and healing.” “It’s a doozy,” she says of telling the whole story one day. “I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be OK. And it was true. We made it here and we are OK.” Christina revealed the sad news that her child was “born silent” in November 2020.

Back when announcing the heartbreaking news, Christina shared a photo of 2-year-old daughter Carmella and their family dog. “She has brought a little bit of joy back into our house. honestly, she hasn’t left my side. the days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one. we’re not ok, but we believe in a day we will be.”

