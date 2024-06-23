Christina Ricci Explains Why She Didn’t Advise Jenna Ortega On Playing Wednesday

Christina Ricci, the original Wednesday Addams who brought the character to the big screen in 1991’s The Addams Family, recently spilled that she had no advice for Jenna Ortega, who played the titular character in Netflix’s rendition of legendary cartoons. For Ricci, the 9-year-old Wednesday that she originally played is drastically different from Ortega’s teenage portrayal, and hence the actor’s own flair should take over, instead of the same set of characteristics being embodied over and over.

Christina Ricci gives up the 'ownership' of Wednesday

While talking to Digital Spy in an interview, Ricci conveyed that the character in Netflix’s adaptation differs vastly from hers, since the timeline unfolds uniquely in the 8-part series, 4 of which were helmed by noted director Tim Burton. On top of that, the idea of offering Ortega advice seemed unessential. “What? Just because she's younger than me, she needs my insight?' She doesn't. She doesn't need anybody’s advice,” she told the outlet.

Ricci recently shared that she is giving up on the “ownership” of Wednesday, saying that nearly 30 years after she first played the character. “The last time I played this part, I was 12. I’m now 44 years old, so I don’t have a feeling of ownership over the character the way that I think some people might imagine,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter previously. Additionally, she showered praises on Ortega’s characterization. So while the two have not exchanged notes on the character of Wednesday, Ortega has Ricci's blessings for the time to come.

Advertisement

Wednesday Season 2 is currently in production

Fans of the 1991 classic were delighted when Ricci and Ortega shared screens on the new show. The decorated star played the role of Nevermore Academy’s botanical science Marilyn Thornhill, who was also dorm mother to Ortega’s titular character and her roommate Enid Sinclair.

Netflix’s Wednesday was well received by viewers and critics alike and became the streamer’s most-watched series in only three weeks after its release. As fans gear up for the next season which is most likely to be released next year, there remains much to be unfolded about the Addams, Nevermore, and those around.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Released From Custody After DWI Arrest In NYC; Singer Appeared Hand-Cuffed For Hearing