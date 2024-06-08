Christina Ricci Gives A Heads-up About Yellowjackets Season 3; Says 'Its ‘Going To Be Brutal’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 2.

Christina Ricci has shared a bit of details of what fans can expect from the upcoming season three of Yellowjackets, after the events that took place in its previous season. For those unversed, in the second season of the aforementioned series, Misty, who is portrayed by Ricci accidentally kills a character named Natalie.

Natalie is played by Juliette Lewis. The anticipated season of Yellowjackets is already in progress as per Ricci.

Christina Ricci about Season 3 of Yellowjackets

Christina Ricci who is known for her amazing portrayal in many acclaimed series and movies recently opened up about the thriller series she stars in. Talking about Yellowjackets, Ricci stated to The Hollywood Reporter that a few episodes of Season 3 have already been shot in Canada.

Further shedding light on it, the Sleepy Hollow actress also mentioned that the series would take even more “shocking and surprising” turns in its next season. “It’s definitely going to be brutal,” added Ricci while also stating that the producers have also added “a lot of comedy into it.”

Calling Season 3 “extremely Yellowjackets-y,” she then went on to talk about her favorite co-star from the series.

Juliette Lewis, whose character was killed in the second season is being missed by Ricci a lot. Calling their relationship “like sisters,” the Buffalo ‘66 actress mentioned that they both spent too much time together on the set of Yellowjackets.

“It was really sad for her character to be killed off,” the actress stressed about Lewis, adding that it feels “sad without Juliette.”

Christina Ricci about her character

After the events of season 2, Ricci believes that Misty would forgive herself as “We’ve seen that she’s done it before.” Talking about her character, Christina Ricci mentioned that Misty had already moved on from “what she did to her friends.”

While talking to THR, Ricci referred to Misty as a “survivor” and stated if something could destroy Misty it could already have.

Further talking about the creators of the series Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the Wednesday actress mentioned, “They don’t tell us anything about storylines.” Talking about her experience in the movie industry, Ricci went on to add that it feels “very different” not to have any idea about the further plot of the series.

“I come from movies, and with film, the entire story, you’re able to work on it,” she added. Further being optimistic Ricci concluded by saying, “Every project has its own challenges, and this is how this show is made.”

