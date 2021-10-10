Christina Ricci ties the knot with beau Mark Hampton after announcing pregnancy 2 months ago

Christina Ricci is married. The actress surprised her fans as she confirmed that she has tied the knot with celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton. On Saturday, October 9, Christina shared adorable photos with Mark with whom she's also expecting a baby and captioned her post as "Mr. and Mrs." Congratulatory messages poured in for the duo on Instagram.

Ricci and Hampton posed adorably in the backdrop of gorgeous roses as they clicked their selfie as "Mr and Mrs" in the sweetest snap. The couple seemed to have enjoyed a unique wedding as they matched their outfits in white. The happy news of the duo comes almost two months after they announced their pregnancy.

In August, Ricci took to Instagram and wrote, "Life keeps getting better," alongside an image of her sonogram, thus announcing that she was expecting her first baby with Mark. Hampton also shared the same photo on his Instagram page to confirm the news.

Check out Christina Ricci's post here:

Christina and Mark have remained extremely private about their relationship and first sparked dating rumours last summer. The Casper actress began dating Hampton after filing for divorce from husband James Heerdegen after seven years of marriage. Ricci and Heerdegen share 7-year-old son Freddie.

As for her romance with Hampton, the actress gushed about him in an Instagram post when she wished him on his birthday and referred to him as her"favorite person" and added, "gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good... I love you... this next year is going to be the best one yet."

