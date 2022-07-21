Christina Ricci to voice the character of Harley Quinn in new podcast series

Actress Christina Ricci, who was recently seen in sci-fi action movie 'The Matrix Resurrections', will soon voice the character of DC supervillain Harley Quinn, in a podcast series 'Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind'.

The series tells the story from the titular character's perspective. The podcast is developed, written and directed by Eli Horowitz, reports Variety.

Alongside Ricci, the scripted podcast will co-star Billy Magnussen as The Joker, with Justin Hartley on board to voice Bruce Wayne. There's no release date set for the podcast as yet. According to producers, 'Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind' will finally let Harley control her own narrative, instead of portraying her through the lens of the story The Joker has told.

According to Variety, the podcast series will bow down on audio streaming platform Spotify. Spotify, in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, has started the production for audio series.

Variety further states that in the forthcoming series, when we meet Harley, she's Dr. Harleen Quinzel: a gifted psychologist at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City determined to help patients whom her colleagues have written off.

But her dad is sick and in need of an expensive life-saving operation Harleen can't afford. So when she meets 'Patient J', a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with The Joker to get what she needs, leading them both down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever.

'Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind' is executive produced for Spotify by Julie McNamara, Liz Gateley and Rachel Wolf. Physical production is being handled by Realm. In addition to Horowitz, the series is written by Matthew Derby and Rachel Khong.

