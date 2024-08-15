Christine Baranski Reveals Mamma Mia Producer is 'Planning' a Potential 3rd Installment; See Her Thoughts

In exciting news for fans of the well-loved Mamma Mia! movies, Christine Baranski has hinted that there could be a third installment in the pipeline. The actress, known for her role in The Gilded Age, recently shared this thrilling update during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Baranski, who played Tanya in the Mamma Mia! franchise, disclosed that she recently met Judy Craymer, who is the producer behind the highly successful series. According to Baranski, 66-year-old Craymer is presently working on a third part. Baranski said they had a meet-up at one of their favorite London spots and while they were there, Craymer pitched her an idea about another movie.

"I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favorite watering hole," Baranski said. "She is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline for how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!”

Baranski’s excitement over the potential new film is evident. She praised Craymer, stating that she "makes things happen” instead of saying that she “[wishes] it could happen.” Baranski even pointed out how effectively Craymer brought to life Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which became a great success as well. Using this background information that she possesses concerning the producer’s achievements, Baranksi is optimistic about getting back together with other previous actors for another film like that one.

“We’ll all be on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast," Baranski intimated. The previous movies were shot on wonderful islands, which added to their magic and attractiveness.

Since 2008, when the first one came out, the Mamma Mia! franchise has become a big cultural phenomenon. These movies have brought them joy through the music of ABBA. Although some people might think that this film is too dumb or campy, it still possesses its own unique charm, as Baranski admitted.

“Mamma Mia! [has] made so many millions of people around the world happy," she said. “Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That’s part of its charm.” She also shared an amusing story about how many teenage girls in Europe would like to pose with her character Tanya. It seemed funny to her that Tanya was their favorite; she quipped about the magnetism of her role.

Moreover, Judy Craymer had previously let it slip about a third Mamma Mia! movie besides Baranski’s comments."There has to be another one because people want it," she said in an interview with Vogue while celebrating 15 years since the first film was made. However, even though she talked about the challenges of casting aging characters, she added that they are willing to work on this next film.

Meryl Streep, who played Donna in the films, has also expressed interest in a potential third movie. Despite being killed off in the sequel, Streep told ET Canada that she would still consider coming back if it was an exciting idea. She even enjoyed discussing her character returning from death or having a twin sister.

Additionally, Amanda Seyfried (Sophie) has shown keenness for a new sequel. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year (2021), Seyfried revealed that more Mamma Mia! movies should be created. However, Seyfried also raised the possibility that there may not be enough ABBA songs to make yet another part three.

The fans may have the chance to see some of their cherished characters in action again with the possibility of another Mamma Mia! movie. The actors and crew are keeping things low-key, but it looks as though if it goes ahead, this venture will be yet another triumph for the much-loved franchise.

