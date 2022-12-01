Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer passes away at 79; Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks pay tributes

Singer-songwriter, Christine McVie, who was famously a part of the British band Fleetwood Mac passed away on November 30 following a short illness. She was 79. A statement was released by her family, "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family." The family further added in their note, "We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie." The news of McVie's passing came as a shock to fans who were deeply saddened by the loss of their beloved musician.

Fleetwood Mac's statement on Christine McVie's demise A statement was released on the band's official handle as the Fleetwood Mac member passed away. The statement read, "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed." Harry Styles and more remember Christine McVie Tributes poured in for the revered musician from several artists in the music industry. McVie delivered several major hits in her career and was also named best female vocalist by the British weekly Melody Maker in 1969-70. Harry Styles mourned the loss of McVie in an Instagram story as he shared a photo of her with a black heart and a white dove emoji.