Christine Quinn Opens Up About Seeking A New Partner Amid Divorce From Christian Dumontet In New Video

Christine Quinn, a reality TV personality best known for her role in Selling Sunset, is generating buzz once more. This time, she's open about her search for a new love as she works through her divorce from Christian Dumontet. In a candid Instagram video posted on June 8, Quinn, 35, revealed that she is officially "taking applications" for her next romantic partner.

Christine Quinn's bold move on Instagram

Quinn captioned the Instagram post, "Now taking baby daddy applications," with a video clip. This bold move comes after her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, filed for divorce on April 5 after being arrested on a domestic violence charge.

During the video, which was shot on June 7 at the White Fox Hot Summer Nights party at LAVO Hollywood, Quinn interacted with the camera in a flirtatious manner. "Do we got it, Daddy?" Quinn asked her friend behind the camera, who then said 'yes'. Quinn also dubbed it a Hot Girl Summer and shared more footage from the event, indicating her eagerness for new experiences.

Reunion and revelry for Quinn

Quinn's appearance at the party also marked a reunion with her former Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim, as well as new cast member Nicole Young. Despite her departure from the show after five seasons in 2022, Quinn appeared to be in good spirits as she mingled with the group, indicating a new beginning amidst her personal issues.

During her search for a new love, Quinn has been caught up in legal disputes with Dumontet. Recently, she accused him of violating a temporary restraining order by allegedly letting an acquaintance spy on her at their former shared residence, where she now lives with their son.

Quinn's attorney provided video doorbell footage of an unknown man at the residence on May 27, who later left with Dumontet following a court appearance on June 4.

These developments follow Dumontet's double arrest in March for a domestic violence incident involving their son at home. Despite the difficult circumstances, Quinn appears determined to move forward and find happiness, as evidenced by her outspoken declaration on social media.

