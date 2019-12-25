Christmas 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas decorates 'Ninja' cookie to celebrate X Mas with Nick Jonas; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have taken a break from their busy schedule to celebrate Christmas together. The couple is baking cookies this Christmas eve.

Jonas is spending Christmas 2019 with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple has had a busy year. While Priyanka was busy with her release The Sky Is Pink and the filming of her upcoming projects, Nick Jonas was touring with his brother Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas most parts of the year after the Jonas Brothers reunited late last year. Nick was also caught up with two of his releases: Midway and Jumanji: The Next Level. Keeping their busy schedule aside, NickYanka chose to get together for the holidays and ring in Christmas together. And they are having some fun.

The Jonas Brothers singer took to Instagram to share a glimpse at the couple's Christmas celebrations. Twinning in black, Nick and Priyanka are seen decorating a few cookies in the video the singer has shared. While Nick covers his cookie with a sweater inspired frosting, PeeCee decorated her "Ninja" cookie. The couple was accompanied by Priyanka's niece Krishna. Nick shared the video with the caption, "Merry Christmas Eve y’all!"

Watch the video below:

Last year, the couple joined the other Jonas family members and celebrated Christmas together. However, a Cheatsheet.com report states that Kevin is spending Christmas with his wife Danielle and their children in New Jersey whereas Joe is headed to the UK with wife Sophie Turner to celebrate their first Christmas a married couple.

