Christmas comes early for Priyanka Chopra, drops cute 'winter' snaps with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is currently juggling between her mommy duties and professional life commitments and we must say that she is doing a fab job at it. The actress makes sure to spend quality time with her family and especially her daughter Malti Marie despite having a busy and hectic schedule. Well, PeeCee along with hubby Nick Jonas seems to be having the perfect winter day with her daughter and husband as she drops some cute pictures with them. These pictures are proof that Christmas indeed came early for the Chopra family. Priyanka Chopra enjoys winter days with daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops a couple of pictures from her day full of fun. In the first picture, we can see the actress posing right in front of her mirror as she tries to click a mirror selfie while Nick stands behind her looking at his phone. In the next snap, we can see PeeCee holding Malti close to her as they head for a walk. The last snap is of the mother-daughter duo looking at a beautiful Christmas décor outdoors. Sharing these pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.” Check out the pictures: