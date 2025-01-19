Christopher Abbott Shares His Experience Of Chewing On His Prosthetic Limbs In Wolf Man; ‘It Was Gross But…’

Who does not like to have tasty treats, may that be in the comfort of the house or during work? It appears that Christopher Abbott got lucky in that department as he recalled his prosthetic limbs tasting “delicious” when he chewed on them as a scene in his new venture Wolf Man required him to do so.

The performer revealed about him tasting the prosthetics in the new reboot of the aforementioned movie during his latest interview with Mama's Geeky. He told the interviewer that there was so much “sugar in that blood stuff.”

Abbott recalled there being a scene in the movie where he gnawed on his leg. He continued explaining how it tasted like, saying “It was gross but it was kinda delicious.”

Abbott shared about blood that was made with sugar and that he thought that the prosthetic bone was made with white chocolate or something that has white chocolate in it. He admitted that it was not like he wanted that, but it wasn’t terrible.

The Poor Things star mentioned laughing quickly when, for the first time he witnessed himself in full werewolf makeup. He shared that it was frightening but it was so “ridiculous.”

While conversing with ScreenRant, Julia Garner who also stars in the movie shared that the first time she witnessed the Sanctuary actor in the “incredible” prosthetics, she could not pause while looking at the performer.

She recalled feeling like it was very “weird and bizarre,” and that it was frightening, but then got used to that after three days.

The actress further shared thinking that it was more frightening when it was a slow transition, as she still recognized small “elements” of Abbott. She shared that the actor’s skin and hair altered but he still had his eyes.

Garner shared that she thinks if one wants to make anything scary, they should, “just go with something familiar.”

