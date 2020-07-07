Christopher McQuarrie says Tom Cruise's character in Mission: Impossible 7 will be very unique

The director goes on to add that the character played by Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7 is very 'un Tom' and fans will be very impressed with the actor.

The Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie reportedly said that Tom Cruise's role in Mission: Impossible 7 is very different from what he has done before. The director goes on to add that the character played by Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7 is very 'un Tom' and fans will be very impressed with the actor. The film, Mission: Impossible 7 had to be put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Christopher McQuarrie reportedly said that Tom Cruise will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the highly anticipated flick. According to media reports, the Hollywood director after seeing the success of films like Deadpool and Joker wanted to direct Tom Cruise in a R rated film.

The dynamic duo of director Christopher McQuarrie and actor Tom Cruise, have previously collaborated on films like Mission: Impossible and Jack Reacher flick. According to media reports, the Hollywood director spoke to Empire magazine for an interview. The ace director reportedly said that he and the War of the Worlds actor have been talking about the Reacher franchise wherein they could make the film even more action packed. The fans have been waiting eagerly for the highly anticipated film, Mission: Impossible 7.

The director also reportedly also said that he wants to make films which will feature the Hollywood star in a very 'Un Tom' manner. This statement by the director has left the fans guessing about a possible film in the Jack Reacher franchise. The fans are hoping that the director makes a film with Tom Cruise which would present him in a never seen before avatar.

