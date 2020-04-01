Christopher Meloni to bring back his iconic 'Law & Order SVU' character for a spinoff

Christopher Meloni is all set to reprise his iconic role as Elliot Stabler in the upcoming spinoff of the 1999 drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The show has cracked a 13-episode deal, Variety reported. The show, which recently entered its 21st season, follows a group of NYPD detectives as they solved some very thrilling cases based on real crimes. Reportedly, the upcoming spinoff will feature Stabler as he heads the organised crime division of the NYPD.

The upcoming project will bring the character back into the world of crime for the first time since he left in the 12th season, which aired in 2011. The actor said goodbye to the show at the end of season 12 and in season 13 premiere it was stated that the character as retired from the police force. Before featuring in Law & Order, the 58-year-old actor was a regular on HBO drama Oz. His acting credits also include shows like Happy!, Underground and Surviving Jack.

Meloni also made an appearance in Pose, True Blood and The Handmaid's Tale. Just like the original series, the upcoming spinoff will also be directed by American television producer Dick Wolf. Law & Order is currently in the middle of its record-breaking 21st season, which makes it the longest-running primetime show in American TV history. He currently has six on-air shows under his belt, including Law & Order: SVU, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, FBI and its spinoff FBI: Most Wanted.

