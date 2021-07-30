Christopher Nolan Birthday: From Tenet to Inception; Check out our recommendations for your weekend binge

Christopher Nolan is without a doubt one of the most talented filmmakers of his generation and when it comes to making mind-bending films, the director has no competition whatsoever. It's almost impossible to leave a Christopher Nolan film halfway, even when you're re-watching it. The director in his career has churned out some of the biggest films including the likes of Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy among others.

With COVID-19 still keeping most of us homebound, if you plan to honour Nolan on his birthday, July 30 this year, we have a great suggestion for you. The filmmaker's genius works are available on streaming platforms and what is a better to way celebrate Chris than to binge on his brilliant films from the comfort of your home. Listed below are some of Christopher Nolan's works that you can stream this weekend.

Dark Knight Trilogy

If there's one Batman that almost everyone truly accepted as the dark knight, it ought to be Christian Bale. Also, what Heath Ledger did with Joker's character in The Dark Knight will remain unmatched and special. If you're a Batman fan, why not make your weekend Batman binge day by watching Nolan's Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and Dark Knight Rises all in one day. Streaming on: Prime Video.

Tenet

One of Nolan's most recent works, the John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer is absolutely mind-bending when it comes to its concepts of time-inversion. Possibly, the more you watch, the more you will learn about this film. Streaming on: Prime Video

Interstellar

This Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway starrer is special and will make you appreciate Nolan in several ways including his ear for the perfect background score. There's no film that explores the concepts of time and space in such a manner. Streaming on: Prime Video

Inception

Talk about movies that leave your brain ticking not just for a day but for weeks and you will find Inception on the top of that list. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer is a winner when it comes to conceptual brilliance and add that with Nolan's directorial skills and you get a film that's nothing like anything you have seen before. Streaming on: Prime Video

Dunkirk

History never got this interesting did it? Through Christopher Nolan's vision, the story of Dunkirk evacuation gets a different kind of storytelling. The film pretty much makes you feel the tension of how the British and French soldiers would have felt being stranded together at Dunkirk. Streaming on: Prime Video

