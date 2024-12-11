Christopher Nolan Celebrates Interstellar’s Stunning Comeback 10 Years Later

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar has made a surprising comeback, captivating audiences a decade after its original release. The science fiction epic, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, earned $4.5 million in just one weekend across 166 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

Its 70mm IMAX screenings sold out within minutes, leading theaters to add more showings. Tickets even appeared on resale markets for up to $300.

In particular, ten theaters showing the IMAX 70mm format boasted an impressive $70,000 per-screen average, numbers typically seen for high-profile arthouse releases. “I was just so gratified by the response,” Nolan told The Associated Press.

“It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life.”

When Interstellar was first released in 2014, Nolan was among the few filmmakers advocating for the use of celluloid film amid a growing shift to digital. Nolan recalled that Celluloid film was very threatened and digital was taking over everything. He and his team invested heavily in IMAX 70mm technology, uncertain how much longer it could be viable.

Despite initial success, including five Oscar nominations and a win for visual effects, the film also faced some criticism. Over time, however, its themes of love, family, and exploration have resonated deeply with audiences.

Advertisement

“People kept telling me what the film meant to them and asking if it was ever going to be re-released,” Nolan said. He noted that many fans who connected with the movie had only watched it at home and longed for the full theater experience.

Nolan saw an opportunity to mark Interstellar’s 10th anniversary with a North American re-release. IMAX and Paramount supported the initiative, and screenings were met with overwhelming demand. News spread quickly on social media, with fans purchasing tickets even before official announcements. In New York, all showtimes, including 1 a.m. screenings, sold out at AMC Lincoln Square.

Christopher Nolan said that the prints hadn’t aged a day, praising the preservation of the IMAX film reels. After the weekend exceeded expectations, additional screenings were added, but they too filled up quickly.

Nolan said that it just shows the industry once again that audiences truly understand the difference between a communal, big-screen theatrical experience that they crave even on films that they’ve had the opportunity to see at home.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jenna Bush Hager Says She's 'So Sad' Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is Over but Admits the Singer 'Deserves a Break'