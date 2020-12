Christopher Nolan criticizes Warner Bros for the simultaneous release of their films in theatres & OTT

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan has heavily criticized Warner Bros. for its decision to release its entire 2021 theatrical slate simultaneously on streaming service, calling it a messy move.

"Wonder Woman 1984" is slated to release in theaters and on HBO Max, and the studio recently announced that they will do the same for their entire theatrical slate through 2021.

"Oh, I mean, disbelief. Especially the way in which they did. There's such controversy around it, because they didn't tell anyone. In 2021, they've got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they've got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences, Nolan told etonline.com.

"They're meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences... And now they're being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service -- for the fledgling streaming service -- without any consultation. So, there's a lot of controversy. It's very, very, very, very messy. A real bait and switch. Yeah, it's sort of not how you treat filmmakers and stars and people who, these guys have given a lot for these projects. They deserved to be consulted and spoken to about what was going to happen to their work," he added.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan said: "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."

"Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker's work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don't even understand what they're losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction," said the filmmaker, whose relationship with the studio dates back to "Insomnia" in 2002.

Representatives from the studio or the streaming services are yet to comment on Nolan's remarks.

