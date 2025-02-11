Christopher Nolan Expands The Odyssey's Star-Studded Cast With Jesse Garcia and Will Yun Lee

Jesse Garcia and Will Yun Lee sign on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey with its star-studded cast to deliver an epic IMAX retelling of Odysseus’ legendary journey home.

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated upcoming epic The Odyssey continues to add some impressive names to its already high-profile ensemble. Jesse Garcia and Will Yun Lee have both recently come on board, though there's no word on what roles they'll be playing.

According to Deadline, Lee, who starred in The Good Doctor, Die Another Day, The Wolverine, and more, and Garcia, who starred in The Mother, Flamin' Hot, Quinceañera, etc., have joined the star-studded cast of Nolan's IMAX epic retelling of Homer's classic.

Garcia and Lee will star alongside Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. The ensemble also recently added Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, and more to the film.

Nolan reportedly uses the latest IMAX tech for the movie, which will be released on July 17, 2026, a date that he has preferred for the openings of his previous blockbusters, The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Nolan's take on Homer's ancient Greek epic, which shows the journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, journeying back home by any means and facing all perils after the Trojan War. Heroism, loyalty, and tenacity along the way mark a strong theme in the plot as Odysseus encounters the Polyphemus, the sirens, and Circe.

Homer's epic is as rife with spectacular characters as Christopher Nolan's star cast. While waiting for The Odyssey, fans can see Jesse Garcia in the upcoming Disney+ family comedy Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Tri alongside Eva Longoria, arriving on March 28. And Will Yun Lee stars in Altered Carbon streaming on Netflix.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Adds New Cast Members Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and More; Details Inside

