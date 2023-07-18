Christopher Nolan has no plans to make another superhero film; criticises studios for THIS reason

Christopher Nolan is unarguably one of the most celebrated filmmakers of contemporary cinema. The talented filmmaker earned immense love from global audiences with his brilliant directorial ventures, which created benchmarks in the history of world cinema. Christopher Nolan raised the bar for superhero films with his highly acclaimed Batman film series, The Dark Knight. However, the director never made a comeback to the genre, after he wrapped up the Christian Bale starring trilogy. In a recent interview, Nolan revealed his plans on returning to the genre.

Christopher Nolan has no plans to make another superhero film

In a recent chat with famous YouTuber HugoDécrypte for his YouTube channel, Christopher Nolan extensively spoke about his future plans and upcoming projects. When the host asked Nolan if he has any plans to direct another superhero film in the future, Nolan immediately said 'No'. The million-dollar question was asked during the speed round hosted by HugoDécrypte. Christopher Nolan's answer came out as a major disappointment to the Dark Knight fans, who were eagerly waiting for the onscreen reunion of the filmmaker and Batman actor Christian Bale.

Nolan criticizes studios for the way superhero films are conceived

Interestingly, Christopher Nolan also criticized the studios for the way superhero films are conceptualized and conceived, in his recent chat. "Whether for budgetary reasons or reasons of control, studios now look at a screenplay as a series of events and say, ‘This is the essence of what the film is.’ And that’s completely at odds with how cinema developed," stated the filmmaker, who cleary has no plans to direct another Batman film for DC Studios in the near future.

When Christian Bale opened up about playing Batman again

Earlier in 2022, Christian Bale had extensively spoken about the possibility of playing Batman again, in a fourth installment of The Dark Knight series. Interestingly, the Academy Award-winning actor made it clear that he will only play the legendary character if Christopher Nolan is directing the film.

"I had a pact with Christopher Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ I think it would be something if Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in," explained Bale, putting an end to all specualtions.

