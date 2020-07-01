Christopher Nolan has no problem with chairs on sets but he has banned THESE items on sets, rep confirms

Anne Hathaway recently opened up Christopher Nolan's bizarre no chair rule on the sets on his movies. The filmmaker's representative has now cleared the air on the statement.

Ver recently, Anne Hathaway left everyone talking when she said Christopher Nolan has banned chairs on the sets. The actress has worked with the ace director on two films. The first being The Dark Knight, where she played Catwoman, and the other was Interstellar. Talking about her experience of working with the filmmaker, she claimed Nolan has a "no chair" rule on the sets. However, the filmmaker's representative has now addressed the bizarre claims and shed light on what she meant.

The rep, in a statement to IndieWire, revealed that he doesn't have any such rules on the sets. The chairs that Hathaway referred to in the recent Variety interview, Actors on Actors, was about the chairs clustered around the monitor. "The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do," the rep said.

Maybe, just maybe, actors choose to not sit because they see their director on his feet and may not want to sit around while he is pacing through the sets? Well, that's for the actors to address. However, the spokesperson added that Nolan has banned two items on the sets. "For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan's] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully)," the rep said.

In the Variety interview, Hathaway stated, "[Nolan] doesn’t allow chairs. And his reasoning is: if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working," she said before she added, "I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×