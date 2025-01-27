Christopher Nolan Includes THIS New Location to the Filming Schedule of The Odyssey; Find Out Here
Christopher Nolan is planning on making his upcoming film, The Odyssey, a cinematic experience for the moviegoers. The director has added one more historic location to his filming schedule.
Christopher Nolan is looking forward to filming parts of his upcoming movie in Sicily. The Odyssey, which is hailed by Universal Studios, is set to hit the screens in 2026, and the director is making sure that moviegoers have a cinematic experience of a lifetime.
The film will be based on the historic events of Greek mythology, and the cast has been shooting in London and Morocco. To add a historic touch to the scenes of this cinematic piece, Nolan has decided to partly shoot his film on the Sicilian Goat Island, where the Odyssey wandered in Homer’s epic composition.
Following the announcement of the movie by the Oscar-winning director, the makers also released the list of actors who are set to play characters in the magnum opus.
The cast members include Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson. As for the recent additions to the team, Jon Bernthal has also joined the cast.
ALSO READ: The Bear Star Jon Bernthal Joins The Cast Of Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey; Set To Share Screen With Matt Damon And Tom Holland
Meanwhile, Nolan, who will be using advanced IMAX technology for filming the scenes, might also choose the Aeolian Islands as a location, as revealed by sources.
As for the plot of the film, The Odyssey will tell the tale of Odysseus and his 10-year-long journey as he returns home after the Trojan War. As he faces numerous challenges, the King of Ithaca witnesses the deaths of his crew members and encounters gods such as Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and his wife, Penelope, who plays a central role in the story.
The movie will be produced by Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas, under the banner of Universal Pictures. The Italian producer joining the project is Erik Paoletti. Wildside, which recently worked on the physical production of Edward Berger's Conclave in Rome, will also contribute to the production.
ALSO READ: What Will Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Be About? Here’s What We Know