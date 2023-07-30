Christopher Nolan Masters Quantum Physics for Oppenheimer: Science Advisors amazed

Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan is famous for diving into intricate scientific concepts in his movies, such as black holes in " Interstellar " and time travel in "Tenet." Insider reports that Nolan takes the time to educate himself on the science before crafting his scripts.

For his latest film " Oppenheimer ," Nolan had the support of science advisors, and they praised the accuracy of the scientific aspects in the script. Nobel Prize laureate and theoretical physicist Kip Thorne, who personally knew J. Robert Oppenheimer, offered valuable insights into the personalities of the characters, ensuring a more authentic portrayal.

Having collaborated with Nolan on multiple projects, Thorne commends the filmmaker's dedication to thorough research. While he's happy to assist Nolan, their friendship has shown that Nolan is more than capable of delving into complex subjects without always needing external guidance.

Thorne said Nolan didn't need the same level of expertise as other directors. He's an amazing person in his own way.

During production, Nolan had an advisor, David Saltzberg, a physics and astronomy professor from UCLA. Saltzberg made sure the science in the film was accurate for that time.

Oppenheimer, an expert in quantum physics , brought the discipline to the US. The equations and lectures in the film were related to nuclear fission, which powers the atomic bomb.

Nolan didn't interact much with Saltzberg, but they had a memorable day when Nolan suggested writing a famous equation that was already disproven at that time. Still, it was fun to talk to him about it, Saltzberg added.

Thorne, who isn't a nuclear expert, praised Nolan and his team for their amazing depiction of the Trinity test without using CGI. He found it incredibly impressive and hopes it reminds today's audiences of the terrifying power of a nuclear blast. Thorne believes we're at a stage where there could be another dangerous period, so understanding this history is crucial.