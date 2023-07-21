Christopher Nolan praises Robert Downey Jr's role as Ironman: 'One of the greatest casting decisions'

This weekend marks the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which boasts a stellar ensemble led by Cillian Murphy. Besides that, Robert Downey Jr. plays a character in the movie for the first time in more than three years. The actor recently proclaimed that Oppenheimer is the best movie he has ever been in. Of course, Downey Jr. is best known to most people for his role as Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz of Happy, Sad, Confused, Nolan referred to the MCU's choice of Downey Jr. as “one of the greatest casting decisions in film history.”

Christopher Nolan was gushing about Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man performance

Although Robert Downey Jr. may have second-guessed taking on the role of Iron Man, Christopher Nolan considers Downey Jr.'s Iron Man to be "one of the greatest casting decisions" in film history.

“One of the best casting choices in film history, in my opinion, was when [Jon] Favreau had the vision to cast him as Iron Man. And you examine what happened and the direction that everything took as a result. And I believe Jon knew exactly how amazing of an actor and how amazing of a promise Downey had. Then the allure of a movie star, that amazing magnetism, enters the picture,” Nolan said.

Talking about what was great about working with Downey on this project, Nolan said, It “was that you could go to him and say, 'Okay, set your charisma and movie star fantasies aside for a moment and let yourself become engrossed in this real-life character who is so nuanced and has such an amazing role to play in Oppenheimer's story. And I think a lot of his fan base is going to be quite shocked to see him sort of revert to that genius as an actor, just finding the truth in another human being and expressing it, and the things he accomplishes in the movie. Being able to flip fully and expand oneself in a way that many people haven't seen someone who has achieved such greatness as a movie star do is pretty cool.”

Robert Downey Jr. questions his role as Iron Man, but Christopher Nolan feels otherwise

The effects of playing the same part for so long have been questioned by Robert Downey Jr. The actor told The New York Times in an interview that he was concerned that playing Iron Man for such a long time might impair his acting abilities. When asked specifically if playing Iron Man in numerous Marvel movies for more than a decade caused him to worry about his ability, he replied, “Yes, without a doubt, and I was aware that Chris Nolan had supported this idea at one point: let's exercise those other muscles while depriving you of your go-to resources.” He made reference to his standard acting approach, which he developed while playing Iron Man which is known as “fast-talking.”

Nolan, however, seems to have a different opinion of Downey Jr.'s acting abilities, as revealed by his comments in the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. RDJ is set to appear in an HBO adaptation of The Sympathizer after Oppenheimer.

