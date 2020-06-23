Christopher Nolan reveals that Robert Pattinson's character Neil could have multiple identities in Tenet

The makers of the film Tenet are very tight lipped about the film's story line and are leaving no stone unturned to keep the film's characters a secret. The director reportedly said that the character essayed by Robert Pattinson could be called Neil.

The well-known Hollywood director Christopher Nolan has dropped a hint about Robert Pattinson's character during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The director reportedly said that the character essayed by Robert Pattinson could be called Neil, but further hinted that one never knows as the character could have multiple identities. This revelation by the Tenet director has left the fans and film audiences very curious about the thriller. The trailers of the Christopher Nolan directorial will leave the audiences on the edge of their seats.

The much-awaited film Tenet features actors, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in lead roles. The highly anticipated film will also feature Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia in a key role. The latest news reports about the Hollywood flick, suggest that the Christopher Nolan film will hit the big screen on July 31. The film starring John David Washington was initially slated for a release on July 17. The makers of the film Tenet are very tight lipped about the film's story line and are leaving no stone unturned to keep the film's characters a secret.

The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The film's trailer sees how the lead characters are trying to save the world from witnessing World War III. Many scenes in the film's trailer sees some high intensity stunts by the actors. Robert Pattinson reportedly plays a character who is associated with an organisation that is trying to stop a war like situation.

Credits :cinemablend

