Christopher Nolan REVEALS the ‘correct answer’ to Inception ending; recalls sneaking into theatres amid show

Christopher Nolan, the celebrated filmmaker is busy promoting his ambitious film Oppenheimer, which had its grand theatrical release on July 21, Friday. The Cillian Murphy starrer, which is inspired by the life of theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, has been receiving excellent reviews from both audiences and critics. The director, who recently made an appearance an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote Oppenheimer, finally answered some highly famous questions about Inception, his 2010-released blockbuster film.

Christopher Nolan REVEALS the ‘correct answer’ to Inception ending

The celebrated filmmaker finally put an end to the cine-goers' doubts about the Inception ending and the fate of leading man Leonardo DiCaprio's character Dom Cobb, during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. When Christopher Nolan was asked if the actor's character was really awake or dreaming at the end of the acclaimed film, he replied that Cobb doesn't really care. He also stated that it is not a question that he answers comfortably.

"I went through a phase where I was asked that a lot. I think it was Emma Thomas (the film’s producer and his wife) who pointed out the correct answer, which is Leo’s character… The point of the shot is the character doesn’t care at that point. It’s not a question I comfortably answer," replied Christopher Nolan, when he was asked about Inception ending.

The emotional conclusion of Inception

According to Christopher Nolan, Inception's emotional conclusion will not change, whether or not Cobb’s top keeps spinning or falls on the table. According to the senior filmmaker, Cobb has made it to his home to be with his kids, and that is where the character's emotional journey ends and that is where the heart of the film is. That is why he doesn't care to check if the top spins or falls.

Christopher Nolan recalls visiting theatres to watch audience reactions

Recently, in another interview with Insider, Christopher Nolan recalled sneaking into the back of the theatres when Inception was played, to watch audience reactions, live. "In terms of sitting with a crowd and experiencing the end of the film, ‘Inception’ was a very unique type of ending. If I would sneak into the back of the theater when it was playing," revealed the master craftsman.

"And we would get to the end, there would be a tremendous sort of gasp, groans, frustrations — it was an incredible mixture and I would feel very much like I need to get out of here before anybody notices I’m there," recalled Christopher Nolan in his interview.

