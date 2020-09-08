Christopher Nolan on Robert Pattinson in The Batman: He can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to

  1. Home
At last month's DC FanDome, Robert Pattinson's first look as Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman had fans going gaga over the 34-year-old actor. Tenet director Christopher Nolan was also all praises for Robert sharing his excitement for the upcoming film.
Robert Pattinson's casting as Batman was a definitive oddball choice but after the first look of the actor as the Dark Knight was unveiled at last month's DC FanDome, even haters had to shut up. The dark, gritty vibes to not just the Caped Crusader but Bruce Wayne as well had gotten DC fans pumped up for Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman. Christopher Nolan, whose Batman trilogy is considered as one of the best adaptations with Christian Bale at the forefront, is already a fan of Pattinson's Batman.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote Tenet, which also stars Robert, Nolan shared that one of the first things he learned about Batman when he met with DC before Batman Begins was that the superhero "thrives on reinterpretation." Christopher feels that each generation creates its own version of Batman and that's what keeps the legend fresh. Talking particularly about Pattinson's portrayal of Batman, the filmmaker affirmed to ET, "Having worked with Rob, I can say with total confidence that he can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to. And I could not be more excited to see what he does with Batman."

It seems like Robert Pattinson has already gotten the stamp of approval for playing Batman from Christopher Nolan!

Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson as Batman in The Batman? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Also starring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as Penguin, The Batman is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

