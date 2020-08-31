  1. Home
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes over USD 53 million internationally on its opening weekend at the box office

According to reports by Variety, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has made over USD 53 million internationally on its opening weekend at the box office.
Christopher Nolan's Tenet makes over USD 53 million internationally on its opening weekend at the box office
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is debuting big! The film launched internationally over the weekend and brought in USD 53 million according to reports via Variety. “The sci-fi epic, long pegged as the film that would restart moviegoing after prolonged cinema closures, had the strongest start in the United Kingdom, where it made USD 7.1 million. Tenet launched in 41 international markets this weekend, including France (USD 6.7 million), Korea (USD 5.1 million) and Germany (USD 4.2 million). Next weekend, the Warner Bros. film will touch down in the US and Russia on September 3, as well as China on September 4,” the outlet reports.

 

“We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased. Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen on the big screen, and we are thrilled that audiences across the globe are getting the opportunity to see Tenet,” said Warner Bros. Pictures exec Toby Emmerich told the magazine.

 

In case you missed it, last week, 58-year-old Tom Cruise who is currently in the UK shooting for Mission Impossible: 7 was all praises after seeing Tenet in London. Cruise shared the footage of himself in the theatre, the actor looked heavily engrossed in watching the movie while clapping along with the audience. When asked for his review on Tenet, Cruise gushed, "I loved it!"

 

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Tom Cruise 'loves' Tenet after watching it in a movie theatre; Ranveer Singh calls him a 'superstar'

Credits :Instagram, Variety

