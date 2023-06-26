Oppenheimer: Is Christopher Nolan ready to use AI for his future movie?

Christopher Nolan is a very well-renowned director, known for his movies worldwide. His movie Oppenheimer has already made waves on social media, even before its release. This movie starring Cillian Murphy is based on the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is the father of the atomic bomb.

During a recent interview, Christopher Nolan opens up about Oppenheimer along with talking about the invention of the atomic bombs and AI. Here is everything to know about the same.

Christopher Nolan about Oppenheimer

In a recent interview with Wired magazine, Christopher Nolan said that Oppenheimer is about creation which changed human history. The invention of the atomic bomb has been haunting humanity since then and increased the power of humans to destroy themselves. When an interviewer asked about AI, Nolan compared it to the likeness of the atomic bomb in the contemporary world.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer biographer praises Christopher Nolan’s film; Reveals he is ‘stunned and emotionally recovering’

ALSO READ: Will Christopher Nolan make a comeback to DC Universe after alleged fallout with Warner Bros? Find out

Comparing AI and atomic bomb Christopher Nolan said, “I think the relationship is an interesting one. It's not the same. But it's the best analogy—which is why I used it in Tenet - for the dangers of unthinkingly unleashing a new technology on the world. It's a cautionary tale. There are lessons to be learned from it.” The director further added that the atomic bomb is definitely an invention which has completely changed and endangered the world.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan also discussed AI and people’s concerns about losing jobs because of the technology. He said, “If we endorse the view that AI is all-powerful, we are endorsing the view that it can alleviate people of responsibility for their actions—militarily, socio economically, whatever. The biggest danger of AI is that we attribute these godlike characteristics to it and therefore let ourselves off the hook. ”

Nolan also elaborated that AI tends to be an enormously powerful tool when it comes to filmmaking. When asked about using AI for filmmaking personally, the Oppenheimer director said, “ My position on technology as far as it relates to my work is that I want to use technology for what it's best for. Like if we do a stunt, a hazardous stunt. You could do it with much more visible wires, and then you just paint out the wires. Things like that.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan reveals audience walked out ‘devastated’ at early screening of the movie