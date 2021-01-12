Christopher Nolan reveals he wants to shoot in India again

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan said he wants to come back and shoot again in India, and work with Indian actors.

"I never make plans so far ahead. But I had an amazing experience in India, and I definitely want to come back and work more in India with Indian actors. I don't know what I'm doing next," Nolan told IANS while talking about his experience of working in Indian and his next project.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood maverick filmed crucial scenes of his 2012 global blockbuster "The Dark Knight Rises" in Jodhpur. He also shot portions of his new film "Tenet" in Mumbai. For "Tenet", he panned his camera across Mumbai spots such as Breach Candy Hospital, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

"Tenet", which sees him explore the time dimension against a backdrop of a spy thriller, also stars Indian talent, including Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia.

"That experience of meeting filmmakers of Mumbai and getting to see the sights and sounds of Mumbai was very inspiring for me. It immediately set my imagination to work on how I could come back there and do some shooting," he had previously said, adding: "It is a film we have shot all over the world. I think some of my favourite parts of the film, and some of my favourite images from the film were shot in Mumbai. I really had a tremendous experience. The love for films in that city is really palpable."

The Warner Bros. Pictures project also features Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

Also Read:Christopher Nolan reveals that Robert Pattinson's character Neil could have multiple identities in Tenet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×