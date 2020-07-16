Christopher Nolan & Warner Bros debate over Tenet's release; Former wants film to open worldwide on same date

As the global pandemic is still progressing across the world, Tenet filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. studio grapple over the film’s release date. Find out what the future holds for the film below.

With COVID-19 pandemic still on the rise, worries about the virus' spread are affecting the entertainment business more than ever. With the release of new blockbusters essentially at a standstill since early March, and the reopening of theatres are still up in the air. Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been at the centre of that debate, with the director reportedly optimistic that the film will help revitalise the current movie theatre landscape. With Tenet's release date already being delayed twice, and speculation that it might not keep its current August 12th date, it's unclear if and when that movement will happen, something that seems to be reflected behind the scenes.

A new report from Vulture discusses Warner Bros. and Nolan's efforts to get the film released, and while it stated that the two are "in concert" about distributing the film in a safe and timely manner, there has seemingly been a debate about how the film’s release could play out. Sources via Comicbook.com suggest that Nolan and Warner Bros. had discussed releasing the film internationally prior to in North America, but that Nolan continues to want to support American theatres by having the film open worldwide on the same date. As the report states, even having an international-first release could be risky, as the film's mysterious plot would surely be spoiled by some sort of international piracy. There's also the problem of whether or not theatres are open in other international markets, with the majority of China's theatres still shut down.

“Do you really just open a movie in Europe?” a rival studio exec says in the report. “Europe is terrible. South America is terrible. International is still a huge question mark.”

It will remain to be seen what the future holds for Tenet, and whether or not it opens internationally in August or opens worldwide at a later date. Given the fact that the film needs to reportedly gross USD 800 million, just to break even, releasing before general audiences are ready to return to theatres could be a significant risk.

“Between now and the end of the year, 50 percent loss is probably the best-case scenario,” The Ankler editor Richard Rushfield says in the report. “It’s probably more like 80 percent. There’s no way you can open a movie anytime between now and, say, February, and have any confidence that the box office is going to be anything resembling normal.” Currently, Tenet is scheduled to be released on August 12th.

