Christopher Nolan was 'thrilled' with Dimple Kapadia, she has a smashing part in Tenet reveals Kenneth Branagh

In a recent interview, actor-director Kenneth Branagh revealed that Dimple Kapadia made quite an impression on the sets of Tenet with her performance.

Actor-director Kenneth Branagh may not be having scenes with Dimple Kapadia in Tenet, but he was full of praise for the Bollywood veteran actress in a recent interview with PTI. For the unversed, Dimple Kapadia will be starring in Christopher Nolan's much awaited next film Tenet. The trailer of the film was dropped a few weeks ago and like any other Nolan movie, this too has generated a massive amount of buzz. Speaking to PTI, Branagh revealed that Dimple Kapadia made quite an impression on set with her performance.

Branagh said, “She’s got a really smashing part in Tenet. I know that our master director, Mr Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together.” He, however, did not divulge any details about the film's mind bending plot.

The actor-director further revealed, "There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced herself very nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal that she had with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, and they both came away and said, ‘Well, if that’s nervous, I don’t know what calm is.’ Because she was perfect and quite awesomely brilliant as far as they were concerned and also completely gracious and delightful with the crew. So she made a tremendous impression."

In Tenet, Dimple Kapadia will be seen alongside actors John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel. As per report, Tenet is slated to released on 17 July in the US but with theatres across the US still shut it remains to be seen if it will be pushed.

