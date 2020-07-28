  1. Home
Christopher Nolan's Tenet to hit the theatres internationally in August before US debut

The much-anticipated movie Tenet directed by Christopher Nolan will be released internationally in the month of August. However, there is an exception in relation with the US.
If there is one movie that has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media, it is definitely Tenet. The release date of Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited thriller had been postponed owing to the COVID-10 pandemic that hit the entire world. But now, Warner Bros have some good news for all the movie buffs. The much-anticipated movie is going to release in 70 countries from 26th August including France and the United Kingdom. However, there is an exception here.

The movie’s release will happen ahead of its US debut. Yes, that’s right. If media reports are to be believed, it is yet to be confirmed regarding the cities of the US in which Tenet will be released in the future.  Moreover, this release in the selected cities is going to happen after the Labour Day weekend there. Well, that’s pretty much an unprecedented fashion in which the makers are planning to release Tenet, isn’t it?

It has been announced by Warner Bros on Monday that the thriller drama will be opening in the US a week later on 3rd September 2020. Talking about Tenet, the movie was originally supposed to be released o 17th July 2020. It features Rober Pattinson, John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, and others in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Emma Thomas. The official poster of the movie was released a long time back much to the excitement of the fans who are now waiting eagerly to watch it in theatres.

