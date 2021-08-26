Christy Carlson REVEALS why she doesn't talk to Shia LaBeouf anymore: 'We weren't really close'

Christy Carlson Romano recently got candid with her fans about the state of her relationship with former co-star Shia LaBeouf. Even though they portrayed brother and sister in Even Stevens, Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf are no longer in contact. On Tuesday, Romano, 37, uploaded a video to her YouTube account titled "Why I Don't Talk To Shia LaBeouf" in which she recounted their time together on Disney and how things have changed since then.

“We were these young kids put in this very unique situation. We had very raw talent. He had a knack for comedy and my comedy was a lot more of a straight man. And so we were like an instant comedic team,” the actress explained in the clip, according to Entertainment Tonight. “To be honest, I don’t even really know if we were ever really friends,” Romano admitted. “We were coworkers. We had this really good on-screen chemistry. People assumed we were in real life brother and sister. And that in real life I had an influence over what this guy did. Watch ‘Honey Boy’ and it’s like he’s a completely traumatized young man at the same time that I’m working with him.”

Romano said that the frequent question is an honour because it means the actors did a good job of playing siblings, adding, “But in reality, it wasn’t like that. We weren’t really close.” Romano said that her co-star, with whom she worked from 2000 to 2003, was "dealing with so much more" at the time, which even she was unaware of. “Honestly, when I look back, I just feel stupid. I know I’m not stupid because I care,” she detailed. “And I think I did care even then. And I think that’s why we had a little bit of animosity,” she said.

The singer ended the video by sharing her regrets when it came to the time wasted between the two on set. “The only thing that I can say is that I really do wish at the time when I was younger I would have given him a little more time and energy and love, like a real sister,” she mentioned.

