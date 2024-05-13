Christy Martin Reveals How She Feels About Sydney Sweeney Playing Her In The New Biopic

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and sexual abuse

Christy Martin, a boxer and sports personality, expressed her feelings on Sydney Sweeney being cast as Martin in an upcoming biopic about her life. In conversation with TMZ, the sportsperson revealed that she was elated and excited to watch Sweeney unfold her story on the big screens. Martin shared that one thing she was impressed about was that the Euphoria actress came from an MMA background, and she loved training in the ring with the boxer.

Is Christy Martin involved in the making of the movie?

During her interview with TMZ, Martin revealed that she was not involved in the filming, nor did she have a say in who the makers cast in the role. However, the boxer claimed that she wanted the film to raise awareness in society regarding domestic and sexual violence.

The boxer shared, "I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality and the overall underdog story. I am a coal miner's daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn't taken seriously—women’s boxing." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Speaking of Sweeney, Martin, a producer of the film, said that the Anyone But You actress is quite talented, and for her looks, she is hot. The WBC female title winner claimed, "I think she is young, hot, talented and about to make a movie that, in 20-plus years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘It's Powerful And Emotional': Sydney Sweeney On Transforming Into Boxer Christy Martin For Upcoming Movie

What will Christy Martin’s biopic be about?

According to Entertainment Tonight reports, the biopic has been produced by Sydney Sweeney’s production house, Fifty Fifty Films, in collaboration with Black Bear, Votiv, and Yoki Studios.

The official synopsis of the film revolves around the major events and incidents in the life of Christy Martin, one of the most successful female boxers in the United States.

It read, “A naturally gifted fighter, Christy's life transformed in 1989 when she met her manager and later husband, Jim Martin. Breaking boundaries, she became the first woman to sign with iconic promoter Don King and the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated."

The movie will reflect on the demons and toxic relationships Martin handled in her life behind the facade of her success. The release details for Sweeney’s film are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'As Scary As Talking About Marvel': Sydney Sweeney Shares Thoughts On 'Discussing' Euphoria Season 3