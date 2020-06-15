Is Chuck Bass returning for Gossip Girl Reboot? Ed Westwick hints at a possible return

Ed Westwick is hinting at a possible revival of Chuck Bass for the Gossip Girl reboot with his recent social media post.

It seems like the Upper East Siders have something up their sleeves, at least Ed Westwick does. The actor is best known for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. The actor went on to win hearts with his portrayal in the American show. With the news of the reboot making the headlines, none of the OG cast (barring Kristen Bell for she voiced but did not appear in the front of the camera) have confirmed their return. But now, it seems like Westwick could reprise his role in the reboot.

The actor took to social media to tease a big announcement is coming fans' way this week. The actor shared a black post with the words "xoxo" written in pink, reminding us of the show, with the caption, "Got a little something for you... Tomorrow 1pm.." He added, "Hint....xoxo," hinting at the announcement has something to do with Gossip Girl.

Check it out below:

While the tease hints at a Gossip Girl update, fans should hold their horses for Ed said he wasn't sure how his character would fit into the reboot. "I don’t know anything about this reboot except from what you guys have read... I’m not sure how our characters would fit in. I’m so lucky to have known those people, to have played that role and to have been in New York City and doing that. Are you kidding me, I’d go back in a heartbeat, but I don’t think it’s going to happen," he told Hollywood News.

As for an update on where the reboot stands right now, Kevin Reilly, HBO Max chief content officer, told Vulture that the production hasn't kicked off yet. "They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll," he said last month.

ALSO READ: Gossip Girl Reboot: Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak & more tapped to star in 10 episode series; DEETS INSIDE

Share your comment ×