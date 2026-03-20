Chuck Norris Passes Away at 86, Martials Arts Legend and Actor’s Family Shares Update a Day After Demise

Missing in Action star Chuck Norris is no more. The actor’s passing was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by his family via a note by his family on his Instagram account. He was 86 and was admitted to the hospital in Hawaii on Thursday, March 19, when he apparently passed away sometime later. Previously, the star celebrated his birthday with a post on his social media on March 10.

Chuck Norris’ family confirms his passing

With a note shared on the star’s account alongside a photo of him, the Norris family wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

They added that while the world knew him as a martial artist and an actor, to his family, he was a ‘devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart.’ They spoke about his unwavering dedication to his art form and commitment to those beloved to him. “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” they shared.

Requesting privacy during this time of grief, they thanked his fans for their prayers and supporters who had learned of his hospitalization, “While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

With a black belt in multiple martial arts, Chuck Norris eventually ventured into acting at the behest of one of his students. He earned fame with his work in The Way of the Dragon, during which he built a strong friendship with Bruce Lee.