Chucky: Haunting series returns with Season 3; Know all about the release date, cast and plot

Chucky, the campy and chaotic red-headed killer doll, first appeared in cinema in the slasher horror film Child's Play in 1988. Since then, Child's Play has grown into one of the most popular horror franchises of all time, with a total of eight films. The Chucky television series premiered in the fall of 2021, introducing a whole new generation of fans to the twisted yet entertaining little monster. Continuing the tale from the movies, a third season of Chucky is presently in the works, and we've compiled what we know so far into a handy guide. Continue reading to learn all we know so far about Chucky Season 3.

Chucky Season 3 plot and trailer

They claim that the best horror villains never die. They make their way back one way or another. Similarly, Chucky is back with season 3. The horror television series Chucky is a direct sequel to Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the Child's Play franchise.

Chucky follows up three weeks after the events of the previous film, in the city of Hackensack, New Jersey. The 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) finds the notorious Good Guy doll at a yard sale and brings him home to use in a Halloween art project. Jake soon discovers that the doll is possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray.

Jake, who is struggling with his sexuality and being driven by Chucky to commit violent crimes, and he quickly becomes the prime suspect in a series of odd occurrences and horrible killings.

Chucky Season 3 release date and cast

Chucky always returns, but this time he's given us a date so we can properly prepare. On October 4, 2023, a new season of Syfy and USA Network's Chucky will premiere, and the killer doll will once again take over Peacock. This gives viewers three ways to tune in for a fresh season of terror as Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) battle the small maniac.

Chucky goes up to a microphone in front of a swarm of flashing cameras and answers questions about the show's third season. For starters, our queen Jennifer Tilly will be back, which is great news because Season 2 left things up in the air for Tilly's Tiffany Valentine. Devon Sawa, who was killed off twice in the first season, reappeared for the second season in an entirely different role that similarly ended in a horrific and horrible death.

For those who are unaware, Chucky and Sawa have a Twitter feud, therefore the former was unable to give any hints as to what Season 3 might contain for the Final Destination actor. Most importantly, the press learned not to mention other killer dolls like M3GAN and Annabelle since he still believes he is supreme.

The last season of Chucky sees the titular doll return to his killing career, now following Jake, Lexy, and Devon at their new lodgings within a Catholic reformatory. Audiences were reunited with Andy (Alex Vincent), Kyle (Christine Elise), and Nica (Fiona Dourif), as well as Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), who had not been seen since the previous 2004 film Seed of Chucky.

