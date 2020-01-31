Ciara & husband Russell Wilson are expecting their third child; share the news with a stunning picture

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson announced that he and Ciara are expecting baby number 3 in an Instagram post.

The American singer and songwriter Ciara, announced her pregnancy with a stunning picture which was shot in Turks and Caicos Islands. The diva who is also a terrific dancer, shared the happy news with a picture shot by husband, Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback announced that they are expecting baby number 3 in an Instagram post, where Ciara is flaunting her growing baby bump. The fans and followers of the singer started sending congratulatory messages for the couple. In the picture shared by Ciara, she is sporting a bikini and the fans just can't stop gushing about her.

None other than Khloe Kardashian also messaged on Ciara's post saying congratulations. As per the latest reports in the media, Ciara will welcome her third baby around spring, as the beautiful couple has not yet revealed the stunner Ciara's due date. Social media is flooded with messages from the fans and followers who are very happy for the couple. The gorgeous Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tied the knot in the year 2016. Ciara gave birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson in the year 2017.

The diva, Ciara has a kid with former partner and rapper Future, named Future Zahir Wilburn. Both of Ciara's kids appear on Ciara and Wilson's social media profiles. Previously, when Ciara was pregnant with her second child, she took the social media by storm by lip-syncing video she posted on her official Instagram account. We congratulate the stunning couple on their happy news.

Credits :instagram

