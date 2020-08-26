Ciara REVEALS her plans to lose baby weight after giving birth to 3rd child; Says ‘Let’s go Mammas’

Ciara just revealed her fitness plan to shed the baby weight post giving birth to her third child, son Win Harrison last month. See what she posted on Instagram to share this announcement.

Singer Ciara just revealed her postpartum fitness plans, the music icon told fans that she’s hoping to lose 48 lbs after giving birth to her third child, son Win Harrison, last month. The Rooted singer, 34, shared a photo on Instagram Monday, sharing in the caption that she's going to "work really hard" to lose her baby weight. "48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!" Ciara captioned the post. "P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s."

If you missed it, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their third child Win on July 23. The couple is also parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 3, and Ciara's son Future Zahir, 6. A week after her third child’s delivery, Ciara told People magazine about the challenge of jumping from two kids to three, saying that there will "definitely be a lot of learning to do because every day is a new day in this era."

She added at the time: "But I think as a parent, once you have two, any more after that it's like you're ready," she added. "A baby has so many milestones and there's so much to look forward to." "It's a house full of love," she said.

She also added that Win's older siblings Sienna and Future were anticipating his arrival, one day before giving birth. "Sienna's been practising doing the diapers on her baby doll, and Future says he's going to teach him a lot of stuff," she said at the time. "I find them playing in the baby's room like it's their own. It's really sweet."

ALSO READ: Rooted: Ciara shows support to the Black Lives Matter movement through her new music video; Watch

Share your comment ×