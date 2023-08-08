Ciara reveals she is expecting baby No 3 with husband Russell Wilson amid outrage over Chris Brown collab

Ciara is having an absolute roller-coaster of a year. Earlier the singer found herself in hot waters for her latest association with controversial Chris Brown. And earlier today she made the announcement of her fourth pregnancy, this is going to be her third child with her husband Russell Wilson. Here's everything you need to know.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson having their third child

On August 8 the How We Roll singer made a surprise announcement that she is pregnant with her fourth child, the third with her current husband, Russell Wilson. The happy couple took to Instagram to share their joyful news through a video announcement. It filmed by the NFL star during the couple's anniversary trip to Japan last month, captured their excitement.

The video showed the Level Up singer in a bathing suit, dancing to her new song with Chris Brown, How We Roll, while her husband films her in front of the pool, showing off her baby bump. The caption captures their enthusiasm, it read, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib." The upcoming addition to their family will join their 3-year-old son Win and 6-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Additionally, the 37-year-old is also the mother of her 9-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her former partner rapper Future.

According to an insider that talked to People Magazine, the singer had been "working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot." The source conveyed their astonishment at just how much "energy" she has when she's pregnant.

Ciara in hot waters for collaborating with Chris Brown

The happy news for the musician came days after she found herself in hot waters for collaborating with a controversial artist like, Chris Brown. The Look At Me rapper first fell from grace in 2009 for violently assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Back then as well Ciara had collaborated with him before the news broke and had decided to keep his tracks in her album. Now fans are calling the singer out for partnering with someone who has allegations of assault against him as recently as 2022.

Meanwhile, the Get Up singer has recently come off a summer vacation with her family. She informed People Magazine that she enjoys "moments like that," where she can be with family while traveling.

