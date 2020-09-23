  1. Home
Ciara says being pregnant with her 3rd child amidst COVID 19 was 'a memorable, unforgettable experience'

Singer Ciara is opening up about being pregnant for the third time amidst the global coronavirus crisis. The pop icon opened up about her experience on The Motherhood Juggle lifestream series, scroll down to see what she said.
Mumbai
Ciara on being pregnant with her 3rd child amidst COVID 19 Ciara says being pregnant with her 3rd child amidst COVID 19 was ‘a memorable, unforgettable experience’
Ciara is looking back on her recent pregnancy amidst the global coronavirus crisis. During a new interview, the 34-year-old singer reflected on being pregnant with son Win amidst the health pandemic. “When we were learning about COVID, I was always looking for articles that would talk about infants when they’re born, and there wasn’t a lot of articles about that, so for me, I was like, I’m going to be one of those moms that are in the experimental phase of it all, too, to see what happens,” Ciara shared on The Motherhood Juggle lifestream series. 

 

“So it’s definitely been a memorable one, an unforgettable experience.” Ciara and husband Russell Wilson first announced they were expecting their second child together back in January. They welcomed their son Win in July. Ciara and Russell are also parents to daughter Sienna, 3, and Ciara shares son Future Jr, 6, with ex Future.

 

In case you missed it, in August, Ciara revealed her postpartum fitness plans, the music icon told fans that she’s hoping to lose 48 lbs after giving birth to her third child, son Win Harrison. The Rooted singer, 34, shared a photo on Instagram Monday, sharing in the caption that she's going to "work really hard" to lose her baby weight. "48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!" Ciara captioned the post. "P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s."

 

ALSO READ: Rooted: Ciara shows support to the Black Lives Matter movement through her new music video; Watch

Credits :Ciara’s Instagram, The Motherhood Juggle lifestream

