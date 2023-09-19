Cilian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer surpasses Bohemian Rhapsody to become the highest-grossing biopic; Read INSIDE

Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic masterpiece, Oppenheimer, has achieved a remarkable milestone in the world of biographical films. The captivating portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer's life has transcended all expectations by becoming the highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpassing the previously acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody.

Oppenheimer's box office triumph

Oppenheimer, directed, produced, and written by Christopher Nolan, has carved its name into the annals of cinematic history. This groundbreaking biopic, featuring Cillian Murphy as the titular character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, has soared to unimaginable heights. As of its recent report, Oppenheimer has raked in an astonishing $912 million globally during its theatrical run, as confirmed by Box Office Mojo. This remarkable feat surpasses the earnings of the 2018 sensation Bohemian Rhapsody, which amassed $910 million worldwide while chronicling the meteoric rise of Queen's frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Oppenheimer vs. 2023's Heavyweights

While Oppenheimer has secured its place as the highest-grossing biopic in history, it still falls short of claiming the title of the year's biggest blockbuster. That honor goes to Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which coincidentally released on the same day as Oppenheimer and has soared past an astonishing $1.4 billion in international earnings. Nevertheless, Oppenheimer's remarkable success firmly positions Christopher Nolan as one of the industry's most influential directors, with this achievement rivaling the global acclaim received by his 2012 masterpiece, The Dark Knight Rises, which also surpassed the $1 billion mark.

The "Barbenheimer" phenomenon

Part of Oppenheimer's remarkable success can be attributed to the fan-coined "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. Following their simultaneous release on July 21, moviegoers flocked to theaters to experience both Oppenheimer and Barbie, making that weekend the most lucrative theatrically in 2023, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

Oppenheimer draws its inspiration from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. In addition to Cillian Murphy's captivating portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and David Krumholtz. The storyline delves into the tumultuous period of the Manhattan Project and the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior Comscore analyst, described Oppenheimer's global success as "a remarkable achievement" in just nine weeks of theatrical release. He emphasized how the film's exceptional quality, combined with a visionary director and a star-studded cast, transformed a three-hour historical epic into a mainstream blockbuster hit. Despite the challenges of the final leg of a theatrical run, Oppenheimer's triumph is undeniable, solidifying its place as a cinematic winner.

