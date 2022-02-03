Cillian Murphy on being offered the lead role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: I’m still a bit in shock

Cillian Murphy confesses that he was surprised when filmmaker Christopher Nolan put him in the starring role of Oppenheimer. Nolan is generally recognised as one of the most accomplished filmmakers working today, with credits including The Dark Knight, Inception, and Dunkirk.

Following the underwhelming box office success of his most recent film, Tenet, Nolan revealed that his next movie will focus on theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Following the announcement of Oppenheimer, casting details started to surface, showing a star-studded ensemble for the historical drama. Other cast members for the picture include Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie, in addition to Murphy as Oppenheimer. However, in a recent interview with Esquire, Murphy discusses how he was taken aback when he was given the main part in Oppenheimer.

After solely playing supporting parts in Nolan's previous productions, the actor says he's "thrilled" to be playing the lead this time in such a massive project. Murphy said as per Screenrant, “It’s the first time he’s cast me in a lead, which I’m still a bit in shock about, but I’m thrilled. It’s a huge part and a lot of work. But in my estimation, you’re working with one of the greatest living directors, so you’re in safe hands.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is now set for release in July 2023, with a 100-day theatrical release window guaranteed. As per Screenrant, the film marks Nolan's first collaboration with Universal and follows the director's very public spat with Warner Bros. over the company's day-and-date streaming arrangement.

