'Cillian Murphy hacked her ID': Netizens hilariously compare Amy Jackson to Oppenheimer actor after she posts her transformation picture

English actress Amy Jackson, renowned for her work in Indian films, has recently undergone a dramatic transformation that has left fans astounded. Her new look has drawn numerous comparisons to the famous Irish actor, Cillian Murphy.

Amy Jackson's transformation

Amy Jackson, a versatile actress and model, is best known for her contributions to the Indian film industry. She has appeared in more than fifteen films and gained international recognition with her debut in Warner Brothers' television production of DC Comics' Supergirl in 2017. Recently, she shared a series of photos on her Instagram account from a casual outing with her boyfriend, Ed Westwick. What caught everyone's attention was her striking transformation.

The new Amy Jackson boasts prominent cheekbones and captivating light eyes, which fans couldn't help but notice. This stunning makeover prompted a flood of comments on social media, with fans likening her appearance to that of Cillian Murphy, the renowned Irish actor known for his distinctive features.

Fan reactions and comparisons

The resemblance between Amy Jackson and Cillian Murphy was so uncanny that fans began referring to her as Murphy's doppelganger. Comments on her Instagram post poured in, with many expressing their amazement: "Why do I see Cillian Murphy?"

"Cillian Murphy doppelgänger, can't unsee this." Tommy Shelby looks good in red," referencing Murphy's iconic character from the popular series Peaky Blinders.'Oppenheimer girl version.""Don't be Cillian; you are Amy, the most beautiful girl I've ever seen on screen."

Amy Jackson's philanthropic side

Beyond her impressive career in the film industry, Amy Jackson is also known for her philanthropic endeavors. She has served as a patron for charities like "The Sneha Sargar Orphanage for Girls" and has been an ambassador for PETA since 2016. Her commitment to social causes has endeared her to fans and showcased her compassionate side.

