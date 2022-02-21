Cillian Murphy opens up about working with Christopher Nolan, says he will 'always turn up' for him

Following his casting in Christopher Nolan's latest movie, Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy has spoken out about why he continues to work with the director. The biopic, which will be released next year, will depict the biography of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is widely regarded as the "father of the atomic bomb."

Murphy will play Oppenheimer, with a stellar cast that includes Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt. Murphy's collaboration with Nolan has spanned several very successful productions, starting with his performances as Scarecrow in Nolan's acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy. Nolan selected Murphy as Dr. Jonathan Crane after first screen testing for the role of Bruce Wayne, and so started the pair's long collaboration. However, people were not surprised to learn that Murphy would be joining the star-studded ensemble of Oppenheimer, given Murphy's name has become somewhat associated with Nolan productions.

Murphy has now spoken up about his experiences working with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker and why he continues to do so. While addressing his last appearance as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders season 6, Murphy spoke with The Guardian on working with Nolan, stating that he would "always turn up" for the filmmaker. The actor went on to explain that no matter how big the role Nolan wants him to play, he would always accept it. He further said as per Screenrant, "Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film rather than Imax? I think he’s flying the flag. Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino, are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale."

Meanwhile, Murphy is going to have a busy start to 2022, as filming on Oppenheimer is expected to begin shortly after the premiere of Peaky Blinders season 6, which reaches theatres later this month. As of now, we'll have to wait and see what this next Murphy-Nolan collaboration offers when Oppenheimer reaches the big screen in 2023 and Murphy takes on a leading man role.

ALSO READ:Cillian Murphy on being offered the lead role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: I’m still a bit in shock