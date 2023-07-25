Cillian Murphy recalls receiving Christopher Nolan’s call for Oppenheimer: ‘It was kind of euphoric’

Cillian Murphy, the talented actor has been receiving the fame and recognition he always deserved, for his stellar performance in the recently released film Oppenheimer. The autobiographical thriller, which is helmed by master craftsman Christopher Nolan, has thoroughly impressed film fanatics with its excellent making and stellar performances. Oppenheimer is inspired by the life of theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, who is considered the father of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy played the titular role in the Christopher Nolan directorial, which marked his sixth outing with the filmmaker.

Cillian Murphy recalls receiving Christopher Nolan's call for Oppenheimer

In his recent interview with BBC Radio 2, along with the other cast members of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy opened up about Oppenheimer, and playing the titular character in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed film. He also extensively spoke about receiving the filmmaker's call for the film. "If you are lucky, you get one or two of those calls in your career, you know? It was the best, best feeling. It was kind of euphoric," recalled Murphy in his chat.

Cillian Murphy's preps for Oppenheimer

The Oppenheimer actor also opened up about how he prepared for the blockbuster film, during his chat with BBC Radio 2. "And then you go... 'Oh, that's a lot of work'. So I immediately just started working. I had like six months before, between when he (Christopher Nolan) called me until we started the shoot," revealed Cillian Murphy, in the interview. "The script was solid, and was there, and it was one of the greatest scripts I've ever read. It was magnificent," added the supremely talented actor.

All about Oppenheimer

For the unversed, the biographical thriller is based on the 2005-released Robert J Oppenheimer's autobiography, American Prometheus, which is penned by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. Along with Cillian Murphy, the Christopher Nolan directorial features a stellar star cast including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and many others in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt says she was distracted by Cillian Murphy’s 'ocean eyes' during Oppenheimer filming