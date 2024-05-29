Cillian Murphy Reunites With Danny Boyle For 28 Years Later As Production Kicks Off

From the 2002 cult classic, 28 Days Later to the forthcoming 28 Years Later, Cillian Murphy’s journey has been a total timelapse. Both Oscar-winners, Murphy and director Danny Boyle are teaming up again after, not 28, but 22 years to bring back the much-awaited post-apocalyptic horror, 28 Years Later.

More so, an entire trilogy of films building on the original 2002 film is set to be launched in collaboration with creative greats, Danny Boyle, writer Alex Garland, and the Oppenheimer star. An impressive cast awaits as production for the 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later sequel has officially begun in England.

Cillian Murphy to star in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later

Cillian Murphy, 48, is slated to return as the protagonist Jim in the Danny Boyle-helmed project, 28 Years Later. He is directing from a script penned by veteran Alex Garland, who also wrote the original film. The official release date is pinned for June 20, 2025, per Digital Spy.

News broke that production for 28 Years Later has kicked off in the north-east of England. Film crews were spotted in several locations like Newcastle, Kielder Forest, and Holy Island, per BBC. Along with the returning cast, some notable new members were added to the franchise, the likes of Emmy-winner Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. Sony Pictures is producing. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Original producer Andrew Macdonald of DNA Films is back alongside Boyle, Garland, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew in the production team for 28 Years Later. Cillian Murphy also returns as executive producer.

Advertisement

Deadline reported the first two installments of the trilogy will be filmed back-to-back, with the second installment going to The Marvels director Nia DaCosta. The second sequel will begin development soon after 28 Years Later’s production wrap-up. Not much has been revealed about the plot of the movie.

28 Days Later follows a coma-stricken bicycle courier Jim who regains his consciousness as the horrors of a deadly virus epidemic dawn upon him and England. The virus turns humans into brain-dead zombies out to kill. The film showed usually crowded locations like Piccadilly Circus and Westminister Bridge in abandoned, empty states, filmed in the wee hours, to heighten the mystery and horrors of the plotline.

Cillian Murphy recalled the time on 28 Days Later sets

Amid the buzz around a 28 Days Later sequel in the works, the Peaky Blinders star sat down for a candid chat with Josh Horowitz in March. Reflecting upon his time at the movie’s sets two decades ago, Murphy revealed that he had to undergo around six auditions, overseen by director Boyle before he landed the role of Jim in 28 Days Later.

When asked to elaborate on it, the actor said, “Yes, he did. I mean that’s what I was going through all of the time there, at that stage of my career, was like auditioning for things and not getting things. But I desperately wanted this one.”

The Irish star also shared that he had a poster of Boyle’s 1996 hit, Trainspotting on his bedroom wall. Murphy understood this role as a potential milestone in his career because his iconic performance in 28 Days Later encouraged Christopher Nolan to cast him in his 2005 blockbuster, Batman Begins.

ALSO READ: From Peaky Blinders To Oppenheimer; Exploring Cillian Murphy's Journey To Superstardom On His 48th Birthday