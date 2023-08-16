Cillian Murphy reveals emotional attachment to ‘Interstellar,’ wishes for a starring role

With Oppenheimer, in which he played the lead role for the first time in a Nolan directorial, Cillian Murphy's long-standing collaboration with director Christopher Nolan has come to a peak. Murphy's journey includes prior supporting appearances in Nolan's works, including three Batman films and Inception, along with thunderous praise and growing Oscar buzz for his performance. When asked by The Independent about any Nolan films he might have wanted to star in, Murphy specifically mentioned the director's 2014 space odyssey, Interstellar.

Interstellar: A tale with emotional impact for Cillian Murphy

Sharing his sentiments, Murphy expressed deep admiration for Interstellar, acknowledging its emotional resonance. He recounted a poignant memory of seeing the film in a cinema during a phase when he had young children. The movie's profound impact left an indelible mark on him, describing it as a heartbreaker. Murphy also appreciated the experience of watching Nolan's creations as a spectator rather than a participant, highlighting the freedom from self-consciousness. His admiration for Interstellar comes despite the fact that he wasn't part of its cast.

Nolan's expansive space saga stars Matthew McConaughey as a former NASA pilot embarking on a mission to discover a habitable planet beyond the solar system. The ensemble cast features Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy shares details about Oppenheimer deleted scene and why audience will never see them

Pairing Oppenheimer with another Nolan movie

Murphy was also asked by The Independent which Nolan film he would recommend watching in combination with Oppenheimer as a double feature.“You could go Interstellar, which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II,” Murphy said. "Dunkirk is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into [Oppenheimer].”

Despite having a three-hour runtime and a lengthy biographical plot, Oppenheimer has already made more money at the domestic box office than both Interstellar and Dunkirk combined. Its stellar financial performance has reached $264 million in North America and is almost at the $650 million mark globally. As it plays in cinemas, the biographical drama keeps captivating audiences around the world.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: 5 things you might have missed in the Cillian Murphy starrer