Cillian Murphy reveals THIS is the reason he didn't pursue music career

Cillian Murphy the star of Oppenheimer has been praised by fans and critics for the amazing acting chops he showcased in the Christopher Nolan movie. But now it looks like the actor had some other hidden talents that many might not know of. Murphy was once pursuing music with his brother. Here's what went wrong for the star.

Why didn't Cillian Murphy focus on his music career?

While talking to NME the Oppenheimer actor opened up about his love for The Beatles and Frank Zappa. Taking inspiration from the British 4 member band, Murphy and his brother Páidi, went on to create their own band which they named after a Zappa track featured on his 1969 album Hot Rats called The Sons of Mr Green Genes. Their tracks followed a similar experimental path, characterized by quirky lyrics "endless guitar solos.” Despite receiving a tempting five-album contract offer from Acid Jazz, a London-based label, both the actor and his brother declined, telling them they wanted to be independent.

The 47-year-old has often played down his musical abilities to the media. When questioned about his 2002 short film Watchmen, his sole venture into screenwriting co-authored with BAFTA winner Paloma Baeza, he decided to make light of it. He said, "I just never thought that I was good enough really. It’s why I haven’t, you know, pursued the music either. I like to do one thing quite well," he added the probability of him venturing into any other director then acting is slim to none.

How Cillian Murphy got Oppenheimer's role?

In another recent interview with Collider, the Interstellar actor revealed, that he secured the starring role of Oppenheimer in the highly acclaimed film when he got an unexpected call from filmmaker Christopher Nolan. He reminisced that the experience felt like a "dream." Murphy emphasized that to some it might sound "cliché," but that's exactly what happened. Reportedly he had no idea what the phone call from the director was about, but Nolan didn't beat around the bush and got straight to the point. The 53-year-old straight up told Murphy about his upcoming project, as well as that he's like the actor to take the lead role.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has done extremely well on the box-office front and the critics front, grossing over $500 million, effectively becoming the most successful WWII movie, beating Nolan's previous film, Dunkirk.

