Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr.'s Oppenheimer teases how 'the world forever changes' in explosive new poster

Christopher Nolan's dominance over Hollywood continues its masterful reign! After leaving us puzzled (in the best of ways!) with his last outing, Tenet, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker has now switched gears to Oppenheimer. Based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's American Prometheus - a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer aka the "father of the atomic bomb" - Oppenheimer is jam-packed with major star power and headlined by Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

While the waiting game for Oppenheimer is pretty long, get ready to have your excitement spiked to a 100 as the first poster of the movie is out and it's as explosive as it gets! With the entire backdrop in flames, we see Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the fiery poster, lurking in the shadows signifying: "The World Forever Changes." Moreover, the top billing in Oppenheimer's poster included the Peaky Blinders star alongside Emily Blunt aka Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon aka Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. aka Lewis Strauss and Florence Pugh aka Jean Tatlock.

Watch the brand new poster of Oppenheimer featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer below:

We can't wait to see Christopher Nolan's cinematic genius take over the big screens again!

Are you excited to watch Oppenheimer? Share your personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, the star-studded cast of Oppenheimer also includes Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Casey Affleck, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Tony Goldwyn, Matthew Modine, Jack Quaid and Alex Wolff, amongst many others. The Christopher Nolan directorial explores the Manhattan Project, emphasising theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's (the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory) contribution which led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer hits theatre screens (and theatre screens only!) on July 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans praises Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr. for 'always being in my corner in a big way'